Connacht team v Zebre named

Connacht Coach Andy Friend has made 11 changes to his starting side for tomorrow’s Pro14 tie with Zebre in Italy. Jack Carty is one of only 4 players retained from last weekend’s defeat in Sale, and he is joined by Caolan Blade at half-back, while Bundee Aki and Quin Roux are rested completely due to IRFU protocol.
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoin McKeon
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Jarrod Butler ©
9. Caolin Blade
10. Jack Carty
11. Matt Healy
12. Peter Robb
13. Tom Farrell
14. Darragh Leader
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
Replacements:
16. Shane Delahunt
17. Peter McCabe
18. Conan O’Donnell
19. Joe Maksymiw
20. Robin Copeland
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Tom Daly
23. Cian Kellegher