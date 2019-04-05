Connacht team v Zebre named

Connacht Coach Andy Friend has made 11 changes to his starting side for tomorrow’s Pro14 tie with Zebre in Italy. Jack Carty is one of only 4 players retained from last weekend’s defeat in Sale, and he is joined by Caolan Blade at half-back, while Bundee Aki and Quin Roux are rested completely due to IRFU protocol.

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrod Butler ©

9. Caolin Blade

10. Jack Carty

11. Matt Healy

12. Peter Robb

13. Tom Farrell

14. Darragh Leader

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Conan O’Donnell

19. Joe Maksymiw

20. Robin Copeland

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Tom Daly

23. Cian Kellegher