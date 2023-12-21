Connacht team v Ulster named

Mack Hansen returns to the starting XV ahead of tomorrow’s interpro derby as Connacht travel up to Belfast to take on Ulster in Kingspan Stadium (7.35 pm).

The Irish international missed last weekend’s game through injury but is available again as Connacht are back in BKT United Rugby Championship action. He starts at full-back with Shayne Bolton and Byron Ralston on the wings. Including Hansen, there are seven changes overall to the starting team that faced Saracens last weekend. It’s all changed in the front row with Denis Buckley, Tadgh McElroy, and Finlay Bealham in. Joe Joyce comes in to partner Darragh Murray in the second row while in the back row, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean O’Brien are in.

Commenting ahead of the game, head coach Pete Wilkins says:

“Interpro weeks always create a special buzz around the Connacht squad, and an away game in Belfast is no different. Ulster will be high on confidence after their European win last week and will be relishing another game at home, but we are fully aware of what it takes to compete against them in that environment and everyone is looking forward to the game. We have selected a matchday 23 that has enough consistency to build on the positives within our Saracens performance, whilst providing enough freshness to deliver the type of energy and physicality that plays such an important role in these types of encounters.”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY SQUAD VS ULSTER

19:35, Friday 22nd December 2023 @ Kingspan Stadium

15. Mack Hansen (30)

14. Shayne Bolton (6)

13. Tom Farrell (104)

12. Bundee Aki (129)

11. Byron Ralston (24)

10. Jack Carty (200) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (179)

1. Denis Buckley (236)

2. Tadgh McElroy (7)

3. Finlay Bealham (194)

4. Darragh Murray (16)

5. Joe Joyce (8)

6. Cian Prendergast (55)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (27)

8. Sean O’Brien (4)

16. Dave Heffernan (186)

17. Peter Dooley (25)

18. Jack Aungier (57)

19. Gavin Thornbury (72)

20. Conor Oliver (71)

21. Michael McDonald (2)

22. JJ Hanrahan (8)

23. Shane Jennings (5)