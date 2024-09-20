Connacht team v Munster named

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has named his matchday squad for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship opener away to Munster (k/o 5.30pm).

Cian Prendergast captains the side which includes several players either making debuts or returning from long absences. Mack Hansen starts his first competitive match since a serious shoulder injury on New Year’s Day, Santiago Cordero comes straight into the starting XV after featuring for Argentina in The Rugby Championship, and Josh Murphy also starts his first game since May 2023 after completing his medical placement.

There are also three players making their Connacht debuts – the new half-back duo of Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane, and Piers O’Conor at outside centre.

Prop Jack Aungier starts at tighthead alongside double centurions Denis Buckley and Dave Heffernan, while Joe Joyce and Darragh Murray are in the second row. Conor Oliver completes the pack as the openside flanker.

In the backs Cathal Forde is named at inside centre, while Shayne Bolton completes an exciting back three on the left wing alongside Hansen and Cordero.

Head coach Pete Wilkins says:

“We can’t wait to get the season going. It was a shorter and more intense pre-season than last year, with three productive games in the last few weeks, so now it’s about delivering what I believe we’re capable of.

We’re very fortunate to have over 40 players available to us. This has helped drive standards in training and competition for places, and gives us a nice challenge reducing the group to a matchday 23.

We know what to expect from Munster and Thomond Park, so it’s a brilliant opportunity for us to start the year on a positive note.”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS MUNSTER RUGBY

17:30, Saturday 21st September 2024 @ Thomond Park

Number/Name/Caps (* denotes uncapped)

15. Santiago Cordero (2)

14. Mack Hansen (32)

13. Piers O’Conor *

12. Cathal Forde (31)

11. Shayne Bolton (13)

10. Josh Ioane *

9. Ben Murphy *

1. Denis Buckley (248)

2. Dave Heffernan (200)

3. Jack Aungier (67)

4. Joe Joyce (21)

5. Darragh Murray (25)

6. Josh Murphy (18)

7. Conor Oliver (84)

8. Cian Prendergast (68) (C)

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (36)

17. Peter Dooley (37)

18. Sam Illo (22)

19. Oisín Dowling (59)

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton (40)

21. Caolin Blade (192)

22. David Hawkshaw (30)

23. Sean Jansen (8)