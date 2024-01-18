Connacht team to play Bristol named

Connacht have been boosted by the return of Tiernan O’Halloran for tomorrow night’s Investec Champions Cup tie against Bristol Bears.

The experienced full-back has been absent since early December due to a foot injury, and his inclusion is one of 8 changes from the side that started the game against Lyon last week. There’s a new centre partnership of Bundee Aki and David Hawkshaw, while the wingers of Shayne Bolton and Andrew Smith are retained. JJ Hanrahan returns to out-half while Caolin Blade captains the side from scrum-half. In the pack, there’s a return for props Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham while Tadgh McElroy keeps his place at hooker. Niall Murray replaces his brother to start alongside former Bristol player Joe Joyce in the second row, and Shamus Hurley-Langton comes in at openside flanker alongside Cian Prendergast and number 8 Jarrad Butler.

CONNACHT SQUAD VS BRISTOL BEARS

8 pm, Friday 19th January 2024 at The Sportsground

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Andrew Smith

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Shayne Bolton

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Caolin Blade (c)

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tadgh McElroy

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Niall Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Jarrad Butler

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Peter Dooley

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Conor Oliver

21. Michael McDonald

22. Jack Carty

23. Oran McNulty