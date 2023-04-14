Connacht Team named to face Cardiff in United Rugby Championship

Connacht will welcome back six players from absences for tomorrow’s crucial BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Cardiff at The Sportsground (k/o 7.35pm).

Captain Jack Carty, international Finlay Bealham, Denis Buckley, Jarrad Butler, Josh Murphy and Diarmuid Kilgallen have all overcome injuries to come straight into the starting XV.

Carty has missed the last 3 games with a hamstring issue, while Bealham hasn’t played since a knee injury sustained in Round 3 of the Guinness Six Nations.

The seventh and final change from the side that lost to Benetton is the inclusion of Dylan Tierney-Martin, with Eoin de Buitléar named among the replacements.

Speaking following the team announcement, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said:

“There’s a great buzz around the place this week. We’re all very aware of the importance of tomorrow’s game, and we’re really focussed on ensuring we’re at our best from minute one to the final whistle.

Having six men back from injury for this game is a huge boost for us, and it also means that we’ve had make a number of really difficult selection decisions and some quality players are missing out. As much as that’s a headache, its a brilliant place to be at this time of year.

With a big home crowd expected and with their energy behind us, we’ll be doing everything in our power to get us closer to that playoff spot”

As it tradition in Connacht, the 8 departing players will be presented to the crowd following the full-time whistle. Limited tickets are still available at connachtrugby.ie.

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS CARDIFF RUGBY

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (218)

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen (15)

13. Tom Farrell (95)

12. Bundee Aki (124)

11. Mack Hansen (25)

10. Jack Carty (191) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (166)

1. Denis Buckley (224)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (20)

3. Finlay Bealham (185)

4. Josh Murphy (14)

5. Niall Murray (52)

6. Cian Prendergast (43)

7. Conor Oliver (59)

8. Jarrad Butler (111)

16. Eoin de Buitléar (1)

17. Peter Dooley (16)

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (78)

19. Oisín Dowling (40)

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton (16)

21. Kieran Marmion (226)

22. Tom Daly (74)

23. Shane Jennings (3)