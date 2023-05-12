Connacht team named for BKT URC Semi-Final with DHL Stormers

The Connacht management team have named an unchanged 23 for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship Semi-Final against DHL Stormers in Cape Town (k/o 3pm Irish time).



After last week’s historic win in Belfast, Pete Wilkins & Andy Friend have stuck with the same starters and replacements after the squad came through the game without any injuries.



Jack Carty captains the side, while it’ll be a 99th appearance for Tom Farrell, and Jack Aungier will earn his 50th cap for the province if called upon from the bench.



A win for Connacht would see them reach a major final for the second time in their history, after the PRO12 success of 2016, with the decider taking place at either Aviva Stadium or Thomond Park on Saturday May 27th.



Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:



“Last Friday night, to anyone outside the squad, we were the clear underdogs, and tomorrow will be no different. Yet for us on the inside, there is enormous belief in our ability, and that is all that matters.



We enter the semi-final with the same 23 who started last week, which is great testament to our players’ toughness and resilience, and also to the work of our Athletic Performance & Medical Teams. All bodies are fit & healthy and have fully recovered from the travel down here to Cape Town.



Tomorrow will be a huge game as we take on the defending champions in their own backyard, but these are the days you want to be involved in. Pete Wilkins and the other coaches have presented a very clever game plan, and with the confidence that’s in the squad at present, there’s genuine excitement about the challenge and opportunity that tomorrow brings.”



CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS DHL STORMERS

Saturday 13th May, 15:00 Irish time @ DHL Stadium



Number/Name/Caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (221)

14. John Porch (79)

13. Tom Farrell (98)

12. Bundee Aki (126)

11. Mack Hansen (27)

10. Jack Carty (194) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (169)

1. Denis Buckley (227)

2. Dave Heffernan (181)

3. Finlay Bealham (188)

4. Josh Murphy (17)

5. Niall Murray (55)

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton (19)

7. Conor Oliver (62)

8. Cian Prendergast (46)



16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (23)

17. Jordan Duggan (39)

18. Jack Aungier (49)

19. Oisín Dowling (43)

20. Jarrad Butler (113)

21. Kieran Marmion (229)

22. Tom Daly (77)

23. Byron Ralston (14)