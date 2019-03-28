Connacht Team has been Announced to play Sale Sharks

The Connacht team to play Sale Sharks tomorrow night in the European Challenge Cup quarter-final has been named with Bundee Aki and Jack Carty restored to the starting team. In all, Andy Friend has made 12 changes to the side that beat Benetton last weekend, with only Darragh Leader, Kyle Godwin and James Cannon retained.
