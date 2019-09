In the Pro 14 today Connacht are away to Scarlets at 5.15pm with Prop Paddy McAllister set to make his first competitive start in a Connacht jersey. McAllister, who signed from Gloucester in the summer, made his debut in Connacht’s pre-season friendly win over against Munster at The Sportsground last Saturday.

We’ll have full live match commentary from our team Rob Murphy and William Davies here on Galway Bay FM.

Elsewhere Leinster face Benetton in Italy at the same time. Munster host the Dragons at 3pm .