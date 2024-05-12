Galway Bay FM

12 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht suffer a heavy defeat to Munster in United Rugby Championship – Commentary and Reaction

Connacht’s hopes of making the play off stages of the United Rugby Championship took a heavy knock on Saturday evening when beaten 47-12 by Munster in Thomond Park.

The defeat leaves Connacht four points off the playoffs with two games remaining against The Stormers and Leinster.

Here is the commentary from Rob Murphy and William Davies.

Rob Murphy with the Full Time Report

Following the game, Rob Murphy spoke to Connacht Captain Jack Carty.

Rob also spoke to Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Mark Donnelly, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Antoine Frisch.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran; Shane Jennings, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Byron Ralston; Jack Carty (capt), Matthew Devine; Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Joe Joyce, Oisín Dowling; Shamus Hurley-Langton, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Sean Jansen, Caolin Blade, Cathal Forde, Jarrad Butler.

Referee: Andy Brace (IRFU)

