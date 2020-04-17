Connacht star Ultan Dillane coping with Lockdown

REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Lindsay Peat & Ultan Dillane Speak On Behalf Of Rugby Players Ireland To Urge People To Stay Safe & Look After Each Other 15/4/2020
Connacht and Ireland Rugby Player, Ultan Dillane was speaking on behalf of Rugby Players Ireland and urging people to stay safe and look after each another during this period of uncertainty. Dillane offered some insight into how he is staying active and what he is doing to bond with his housemates following the outbreak of the global pandemic, Covid-19. Rugby Players Ireland has a number of resources in place for rugby players and the general public to support mental wellbeing including the Tackle Your Feelings App, supported by Zurich and funded by the Z Zurich Foundation and is free to download through the Apple and Google Play App stores.
Earlier in the week, on behalf of Rugby Players Ireland and Tackle Your Feelings, Oisin Langan conducted an interview with Connacht and Ireland forward, Ultan Dillane about coping with the ongoing Lockdown and staying fit…