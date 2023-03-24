Connacht Squad named for visit of Edinburgh

The Connacht coaching team have made five changes to their starting XV for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with Edinburgh at The Sportsground (k/o 3.00pm).

Andy Friend’s side are aiming for their fifth straight win in the Championship, which would be their longest unbeaten run in the competition since the 2015/16 season.

There are three changes in the pack with Peter Dooley, Oisín Dowling and Jarrad Butler coming in, while there are starts for Diarmuid Kilgallen and Oran McNulty in the backs.

Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier are alongside Dooley in the front row, while Dowling has Niall Murray for company in the second row. The pack is completed by flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver.

Caolin Blade again captains the side from scrum-half with David Hawkshaw alongside him, while for the fourth straight game the centre pairing is Cathal Forde and Tom Farrell. John Porch completes the side on the left wing.

Speaking following the team announcement, Director of Rugby Andy Friend said:

“Tomorrow is the start of a massive block of games for us. We’re where we want at this stage of the season, with our destiny in our own hands knowing if we keep winning games then we reach playoff rugby. We’ve won 4 in a row in the URC so there’s a real sense of momentum within the group, and with a massive crowd behind us at The Sportsground we’ll do everything to keep that run going.”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS EDINBURGH RUGBY

Saturday 25th March, 15:00 @ The Sportsground

Number/Name/Caps

15. Oran McNulty (13)

14. Diarmuid Kilgallen (14)

13. Tom Farrell (93)

12. Cathal Forde (10)

11. John Porch (75)

10. David Hawkshaw (12)

9. Caolin Blade (164)

1. Peter Dooley (14)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (18)

3. Jack Aungier (46)

4. Oisín Dowling (38)

5. Niall Murray (50)

6. Cian Prendergast (41)

7. Conor Oliver (57)

8. Jarrad Butler (110)

16. Dave Heffernan (178)

17. Jordan Duggan (36)

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (77)

19. Darragh Murray (7)

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton (14)

21. Kieran Marmion (224)

22. Tom Daly (73)

23. Shane Jennings (1)