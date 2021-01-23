Connacht Squad Named For Rescheduled Ospreys Fixture

print

A number of key players have made a welcome return to the Connacht squad for tomorrow’s rescheduled Guinness PRO14 clash with Ospreys at The Sportsground (k/o 3.00pm).



In all there are seven changes to the side that narrowly lost to Munster last time out, with Andy Friend able to recall captain Jarrad Butler and a number of other experienced players.

William Davies reports and he also spoke to Connacht Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy



CONNACHT RUGBY SQUAD VS OSPREYS

Sunday 24th January, 3pm, The Sportsgroun



Number/Name/Caps

15. John Porch (29)

14. Peter Sullivan (7)

13. Tom Daly (36)

12. Peter Robb (45)

11. Alex Wootton (11)

10. Conor Fitzgerald (28)

9. Kieran Marmion (174)

1. Denis Buckley (190)

2. Dave Heffernan (136)

3. Finlay Bealham (148)

4. Ultan Dillane (106)

5. Quinn Roux (106)

6. Jarrad Butler (65) (c)

7. Conor Oliver (12)

8. Paul Boyle (48)



16. Shane Delahunt (88)

17. Matthew Burke (18)

18. Conor Kenny (9)

19. Gavin Thornbury (48)

20. Abraham Papali’i (4)

21. Caolin Blade (120)

22. Bundee Aki (105)

23. Matt Healy (142)



NOTE: This week’s round of PCR testing returning 0 positive results from the Professional squad and management.