Connacht Squad named for historic Champions Cup meeting with Leinster – Andy Friend speaks to Galway Bay FM

The Connacht Rugby management team have named their matchday 23 for tomorrow’s historic Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 1st leg with Leinster at The Sportsground (k/o 8pm)



A capacity crowd is expected to be in attendance for Connacht’s first appearance in the Champions Cup knockout stages, and Head Coach Andy Friend is able to welcome back a number of key players just in time for the occasion.



British & Irish Lion Bundee Aki returns for his first appearance since before the Six Nations, while there’s also a first start of the season for Gavin Thornbury after an impressive cameo off the bench last weekend following an 11 month absence.



The third and final change is the inclusion of club captain Jarrad Butler after missing the win over Benetton.



He forms a back row with flankers Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver, while Leva Fifita partners Thornbury. The front row of Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham is unchanged.



Match captain Jack Carty starts at 10 beside Kieran Marmion, while Aki will have Tom Farrell for company at outside centre. A back three of full-back Tiernan O’Halloran and wingers Mack Hansen and John Porch completes the side.



Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend spoke to William Davies after the team announcement.





CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS LEINSTER RUGBY

Friday 8th April, 20:00 @ The Sportsground



Number/Name/Caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (203)

14. John Porch (54)

13. Tom Farrell (75)

12. Bundee Aki (115)

11. Mack Hansen (10)

10. Jack Carty (175) (C)

9. Kieran Marmion (204)

1. Matthew Burke (36)

2. Dave Heffernan (160)

3. Finlay Bealham (170)

4. Gavin Thornbury (59)

5. Leva Fifita (11)

6. Cian Prendergast (26)

7. Conor Oliver (37)

8. Jarrad Butler (91)



Replacements

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (2)

17. Tietie Tuimauga (9)

18. Jack Aungier (27)

19. Oisín Dowling (21)

20. Abraham Papali’i (22)

21. Caolin Blade (146)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (48)

23. Sammy Arnold (35)