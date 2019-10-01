Connacht Squad Named For FAI Ward Cup

Connacht coaches Gareth Gorman and John Loftus have named a strong twenty man squad for the FAI
Of the other clubs represented, Westport United and Carbury have three each with one each from Ballinasloe Town in Des Hope, Castlebar Celtic, Calry Bohs and Manulla. Connacht face Ulster in their first game on Friday evening in Westmanstown at 7.45 followed by Leinster on Saturday at 2.30 and finally Munster on Sunday morning at 11am.
1 Garry Cunningham Goalkeeper Westport Utd
2 Keith Greany Defender Mervue Utd
3 Gary Bailey Defender Mervue Utd
4 Des Hope Defender Ballinasloe Town
5 Conor Griffin Defender Calry Bohs
6 Eoin Whelan Defender West Utd
7 Cillian McGlade Defender Westport Utd
8 Jonathan Hanafin Midfield Mervue Utd
9 Ross McLoughlin Midfield Carbury FC
10 Colm O’Donavan Midfield Athenry FC
11 Gary Kineen Midfield Salthill Devon
12 Gerry Canavan Midfield Manulla FC
13 Ronan Caldwell Midfield West Utd
14 Enda Curran Forward Mervue Utd
15 Darren Browne Forward Westport Utd
16 Jordan Loftus Forward Castlebar Celtic
17 Aaron Murrin Forward Carbury FC
18 Ryan McManus Forward Carbury FC
19 Peter Walsh Forward Mervue Utd
20 Peter Healy Goalkeeper Mervue Utd
Technical Team Details
Gareth O’Gorman Joint Manager
John Loftus Joint Manager
Alan Gough Goalkeeper Coach
Johnny Lynch Physio