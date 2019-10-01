Connacht Squad Named For FAI Ward Cup

Connacht coaches Gareth Gorman and John Loftus have named a strong twenty man squad for the FAI Inter provincial tournament known as the Ward Cup that begins on Friday. Ten of the squad are from Galway Clubs. Mervue are represented by six in Keith Greaney, Gary Bailey, Jonathan Hannifin, Enda Curran, Peter Walsh and Peter Healy. West United have two in Eoin Whelan and Ronan Caldwell, Athenry have one in Colm O’Donovan and Salthill Devon are represented by Gary Kinneen.

Of the other clubs represented, Westport United and Carbury have three each with one each from Ballinasloe Town in Des Hope, Castlebar Celtic, Calry Bohs and Manulla. Connacht face Ulster in their first game on Friday evening in Westmanstown at 7.45 followed by Leinster on Saturday at 2.30 and finally Munster on Sunday morning at 11am.

1 Garry Cunningham Goalkeeper Westport Utd

2 Keith Greany Defender Mervue Utd

3 Gary Bailey Defender Mervue Utd

4 Des Hope Defender Ballinasloe Town

5 Conor Griffin Defender Calry Bohs

6 Eoin Whelan Defender West Utd

7 Cillian McGlade Defender Westport Utd

8 Jonathan Hanafin Midfield Mervue Utd

9 Ross McLoughlin Midfield Carbury FC

10 Colm O’Donavan Midfield Athenry FC

11 Gary Kineen Midfield Salthill Devon

12 Gerry Canavan Midfield Manulla FC

13 Ronan Caldwell Midfield West Utd

14 Enda Curran Forward Mervue Utd

15 Darren Browne Forward Westport Utd

16 Jordan Loftus Forward Castlebar Celtic

17 Aaron Murrin Forward Carbury FC

18 Ryan McManus Forward Carbury FC

19 Peter Walsh Forward Mervue Utd

20 Peter Healy Goalkeeper Mervue Utd

Technical Team Details

Gareth O’Gorman Joint Manager

John Loftus Joint Manager

Alan Gough Goalkeeper Coach

Johnny Lynch Physio