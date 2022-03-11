Connacht sign New Zealand back rower Shamus Hurley-Langton

Connacht have confirmed the signing of Shamus Hurley-Langton from the Manawatu Turbos.



Born in Taranki on New Zealand’s North Island, Hurley-Langton has made 18 appearances for Manawatu across the Mitre 10 Cup and NPC in the last two years. He earned significant plaudits for his performances with the New Zealand outfit and was named Rookie of the Year for 2020, leading to him being named in the Hurricanes’ wider training group.



A powerful runner and a threat at the breakdown, the 21-year old has predominately played as a number 8 but in recent years has also covered both positions on the flanks.



Shamus Hurley-Langton has released the following:



“I’m really excited about my move to Connacht Rugby. I’ve had a lot of discussions with Andy and the coaching team who spoke really well about what I could offer at the club. Connacht play a very attractive brand of rugby and the idea of relocating to the West of Ireland was one that appealed to me. I can’t wait to get settled, meet my new teammates and see what it’s in store for the future.”



Andy Friend says Hurley-Langton’s arrival is a major plus for the club:



“We’ve been following Shamus for quite a while now. He’s extremely powerful and offers us something a bit different to our other back row options next season. He’s still only 21 so has the potential to get even better, so we’re really looking forward to integrating him into the group and seeing what he can produce.”