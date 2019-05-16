Connacht sign Australian Sevens International player

Connacht Rugby have announced the signing of Australian Sevens international John Porch ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Porch played under Andy Friend for Australia’s Sevens team, when the Connacht Head Coach was the Australian Sevens Head Coach.

In his first nine appearances for Australia, Porch scored 96 points and earned a place at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. In the 2017/18 World Series he went on to score an impressive 28 tries throughout the competition.

This signing follow a busy few weeks for Connacht. Friend talks about what qualities Porch brings and he is delighted with their strength and depth:



“John Porch is a player that was identified as a prospect for the Australian Sevens squad in early 2016. I was extremely impressed by his performances in his first tournament and subsequently offered him a contract. He was a hugely impressive player at sevens level, and I believe that he will suit the style of play and culture in Connacht as we prepare for the season ahead.”



Ahead of next season, I am extremely happy with the depth of our squad. We have already announced the signing of Paddy McAllister, Tom Daly, Stephen Fitzgerald, Angus Lloyd and Rory Burke in addition to Paul Boyle, Conor Fitzgerald, Matthew Burke, Conor Kenny and Stephen Kerins who have graduated from our Academy this season. We have also had a huge focus on retaining our existing talent with contract renewals for many of our international and more senior players in the squad”.

Porch spoke about how he cannot wait to get started for Connacht.

“I am really excited about signing for Connacht. I obviously know Andy from his time with the Australia Sevens programme and he gave me my debut in 2016. The possibility of playing Champions Cup rugby in the Sportsground next season is an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down. I’m looking forward to getting over to Ireland now and linking up with the squad.

