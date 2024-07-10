Connacht sign All-Black outhalf Josh Ioane for next season

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce the signing of talented All Black out-half Josh Ioane from the Chiefs for the 2024/25 season.

Ioane arrives with vast experience at the highest level of southern hemisphere rugby with 72 Super Rugby caps between spells at the Chiefs most recently, and the Highlanders prior to that, scoring over 300 points in the process. While playing for the Highlanders, the 28-year-old earned a call-up to the All Blacks for the 2019 Rugby Championship, making his international debut against Tonga that year and scoring 8 points off the bench. Ioane also featured for the All Blacks XV against Ireland ‘A’ at the RDS Arena in November 2022, and previously played and scored against Ireland for the Maori All Blacks in both fixtures during Ireland’s summer tour of New Zealand that same year. A versatile and dynamic playmaker, Ioane has established himself as one of the most exciting out-halves in New Zealand, while he has also played regularly at full-back and occasionally at centre, providing Pete Wilkins with further depth in key positions.

Head Coach Pete Wilkins says: “We are thrilled to welcome Josh to Connacht next season. We were open about the need for additional depth at 10 following JJ’s injury, and in Josh we have secured a player with a wealth of experience and an excellent skill set, that will both excite our supporters and complement our existing backs. We look forward to him joining the squad and helping us push for success next season.”

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said: “It is common practice for players to regularly explore their options, and adding an overseas experience is often high on their bucket list. Josh has reached that stage in his rugby career and we are delighted for him and his family that he will be taking up an opportunity with Connacht. Josh has achieved a lot in New Zealand and we are extremely grateful for his time and contribution at the Gallagher Chiefs. He has an incredible skill-set and can light up a game in a way that few others can. We wish him and his whānau all the best on their new adventure.”

Josh Ioane said: “I’m forever grateful for my time with the Gallagher Chiefs. A big thank you to the fans, the club and my teammates for making it a memorable three seasons. I’m excited for the next chapter with Connacht and looking forward to what’s to come.”