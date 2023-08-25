Connacht Senior Women’s team named to face Ulster

The Connacht Women’s team for Round 3 of the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship has been named to take on Ulster tomorrow at The Sportsground.

There are four personnel changes to the starting XV from last weekend’s game down in Cork. In come Orla Dixon at outside centre, Dearbhla Canty at tighthead, Eva McCormack in the second row and Beibhinn Gleeson at openside flanker.

Clara Barrett moves from centre to wing with Ava Ryder and Méabh Deely in the back three while Shannon Touhey moves to inside centre.

The half-back pair remain the same with Oliva Haverty and captain Nicole Fowley.

Shannon Heapes starts at loosehead with Lily Brady at hooker in the front row. Sonia McDermott continues in the second row with Orla Fenton and Karly Tierney in the back row.

Kick-off is at 2.30 and a major appeal has gone out for all supporters to get to the Sportsground on Saturday.

Head Coach Lyndon Jones has been speaking to William Davies.

The Connacht Women’s team to take on Ulster this Saturday at The Sportsground, (k/o 2.30pm).

The Connacht Women’s teams are sponsored by Genesys.

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS ULSTER RUGBY

Saturday 26th August, 14:30 Irish time @ The Sportsground

Number/Name

15. Meabh Deely

14. Ava Ryder

13. Orla Dixon

12. Shannon Touhey

11. Clara Barrett

10. Nicole Fowley (C)

9. Olivia Haverty

1. Shannon Heapes

2. Lily Brady

3. Dearbhla Canty

4. Sonia McDermott

5. Eva McCormack

6. Orla Fenton

7. Beibhinn Gleeson

8. Karly Tierney

16. Stacy Hanley

17. Grainne O’Loughlin

18. Niamh O’Grady

19. Faith Oviawe

20. Mollie Starr

21. Kayla Waldron

22. Cliodhna O’Sullivan

23. Laoise McGonagle