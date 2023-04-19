Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final Preview – Galway out to keep their good record going against Roscommon

Galway face Roscommon this Sunday in the Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final at Hyde Park looking to keep their good record going in the provincial competition.

The teams have met on 24 occasions since 1980 with Galway winning 14 of them to Roscommon’s 7 and 3 draws.

ironically, Roscommon’s record over Galway in Hyde Park is not good either. Their last win over the Tribesmen in the championship came in 1990 in the Connacht Final when they won by two points.

Roscommon come into the game off the back of a big win over Mayo while Galway’s last game was their league final defeat.

Galway Manager Padraic Joyce spoke to Jonathan Higgins ahead of Sunday’s Game

Jonathan also spoke to Galway Footballer Shane Walsh

Galway v Roscommon in the Connacht Championship since 1980

1980 – Roscommon 1-14 Galway 0-10 – Semi-Final in Tuam Stadium

1981 – Did not meet

1982 – Galway 1-9 Roscommon 0-9 – Semi-Final in Hyde Park

1983 – Did not meet

1984 – Galway 1-17 Roscommon 0-7 – Semi-Final in Tuam Stadium

1985 – Roscommon 0-11 Galway 0-11 – Semi-Final in Hyde Park, Roscommon 1-14 Galway 1-12 Replay in Tuam Stadium

1986 – Galway 1-8 Roscommon 1-5 – Final in Hyde Park

1987 – Did not meet

1988 – Roscommon 2-10 Galway 1-10 – Semi-Final in Pearse Stadium

1989 – Did not meet

1990 – Roscommon 0-16 Galway 1-11 – Final in Hyde Park

1991 – 1997 – Did not meet

1998 – Galway 0-11 Roscommon 0-11 Final in Tuam Stadium, Galway 1-17 Roscommon 0-17 – Replay in Hyde Park

1999 and 2000 – Did not meet

2001 – Roscommon 2-12 Galway 0-14 – Semi-Final in Tuam Stadium

Note: Galway Beat Roscommon 0-14 to 1-5 in the All-Ireland Quarter Final in Castlebar

2002 – Galway 3-12 Roscommon 1-8 – Quarter-Final in Hyde Park

2003 – Galway 0-12 Roscommon 0-8 – Quarter-Final in Pearse Stadium

2004 and 2005 – Did not meet

2006 – Galway 3-7 Roscommon 1-8 – Semi-Final in Hyde Park

2007 – Did not meet

2008 – Galway 2-16 Roscommon 0-6 – Quarter-Final in Pearse Stadium

2009 – 2011 – Did not meet

2012 – Galway 3-15 Roscommon 0-12 – Quarter-Final in Hyde Park

2013 – 2015 – Did not meet

2016 – Roscommon 1-10 Galway 0-13 – Final in Pearse Stadium, Galway 3-16 Roscommon 0-14 (Replay) – Final Replay in McHale Park, Castlebar

2017 – Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12 – Final in Pearse Stadium

2018 – Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6 – Final in Hyde Park

2019 – Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12 – Final in Pearse Stadium

2020 – Did not meet

2021 – Galway 2-11 Roscommon 0-10 – Semi-Final in Hyde Park

2022 – Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2-16 – Final in Pearse Stadium

Games Played (Including Replays) – 24

Wins

Galway – 14

Roscommon – 7

Draws – 3