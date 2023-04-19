Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final Preview – Galway out to keep their good record going against Roscommon

Galway face Roscommon this Sunday in the Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final at Hyde Park looking to keep their good record going in the provincial competition.
The teams have met on 24 occasions since 1980 with Galway winning 14 of them to Roscommon’s 7 and 3 draws.
ironically, Roscommon’s record over Galway in Hyde Park is not good either. Their last win over the Tribesmen in the championship came in 1990 in the Connacht Final when they won by two points.
Roscommon come into the game off the back of a big win over Mayo while Galway’s last game was their league final defeat.
Galway Manager Padraic Joyce spoke to Jonathan Higgins ahead of Sunday’s Game
Jonathan also spoke to Galway Footballer Shane Walsh
Galway v Roscommon in the Connacht Championship since 1980
1980 – Roscommon 1-14 Galway 0-10 – Semi-Final in Tuam Stadium
1981 – Did not meet
1982 – Galway 1-9 Roscommon 0-9 – Semi-Final in Hyde Park
1983 – Did not meet
1984 – Galway 1-17 Roscommon 0-7 – Semi-Final in Tuam Stadium
1985 – Roscommon 0-11 Galway 0-11 – Semi-Final in Hyde Park, Roscommon 1-14 Galway 1-12 Replay in Tuam Stadium
1986 – Galway 1-8 Roscommon 1-5 – Final in Hyde Park
1987 – Did not meet
1988 – Roscommon 2-10 Galway 1-10 – Semi-Final in Pearse Stadium
1989 – Did not meet
1990 – Roscommon 0-16 Galway 1-11 – Final in Hyde Park
1991 – 1997 – Did not meet
1998 – Galway 0-11 Roscommon 0-11 Final in Tuam Stadium, Galway 1-17 Roscommon 0-17 – Replay in Hyde Park
1999 and 2000 – Did not meet
2001 – Roscommon 2-12 Galway 0-14 – Semi-Final in Tuam Stadium
Note: Galway Beat Roscommon 0-14 to 1-5 in the All-Ireland Quarter Final in Castlebar
2002 – Galway 3-12 Roscommon 1-8 – Quarter-Final in Hyde Park
2003 – Galway 0-12 Roscommon 0-8 – Quarter-Final in Pearse Stadium
2004 and 2005 – Did not meet
2006 – Galway 3-7 Roscommon 1-8 – Semi-Final in Hyde Park
2007 – Did not meet
2008 – Galway 2-16 Roscommon 0-6 – Quarter-Final in Pearse Stadium
2009 – 2011 – Did not meet
2012 – Galway 3-15 Roscommon 0-12 – Quarter-Final in Hyde Park
2013 – 2015 – Did not meet
2016 – Roscommon 1-10 Galway 0-13 – Final in Pearse Stadium, Galway 3-16 Roscommon 0-14 (Replay) – Final Replay in McHale Park, Castlebar
2017 – Roscommon 2-15 Galway 0-12 – Final in Pearse Stadium
2018 – Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6 – Final in Hyde Park
2019 – Roscommon 1-13 Galway 0-12 – Final in Pearse Stadium
2020 – Did not meet
2021 – Galway 2-11 Roscommon 0-10 – Semi-Final in Hyde Park
2022 – Galway 2-19 Roscommon 2-16 – Final in Pearse Stadium
Games Played (Including Replays) – 24
Wins
Galway – 14
Roscommon – 7
Draws – 3