Connacht Senior Football Final 2019 Preview – The Managers View

This Sunday afternoon, Galway and Roscommon will meet again in the final of the Connacht Senior Football Championship with Galway looking to retain the Nestor Cup while Roscommon are hoping to win their first in two years.

This is the fourth meeting in a row for the teams at this stage. Galway winning after a replay in 2016 in McHale Park combined with last year’s success in Hyde Park while Roscommon’s 2017 win happened in Pearse Stadium.

Both managers spoke to Galway Bay FM in the run into Sunday’s Final. Kevin Walsh spoke to Kevin Dwyer and Kevin first asked the Galway manager what the situtation was regarding injuries.

Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham is in his first year in charge but already has claimed the scalp of Mayo in the Connacht Semi-Final. He spoke to Ollie Turner who asked him about the Galway/Roscommon rivalry that has grown up in the last few years.