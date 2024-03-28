Connacht Senior Football Championship Preview with John Daly and John ‘Scan’ Concannon

The launch for the 2024 Connacht Senior Football Championship was held at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence, Bekan on Wednesday, 26th March.

Each of the five Connacht counties competing in the seven-team competition were in attendance.

Galway centre back and Mountbellew/Moylough defender John Daly looked ahead to the championship with Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also had a chat with Galway senior forwards coach John ‘Scan’ Concannon.

Galway’s opening opponents will be London and Antrim’s Fintan Eastwood is part of their squad. He also spoke to Jonathan.

Throw-in at McGovern Park, Ruislip on Saturday, 6th April is 3pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Should Galway prevail, they’ll take on Sligo or Leitrim in the Connacht senior semi-final on Saturday, 20th April.

Sligo veteran Keelan Cawley sat down to chat about the campaign with Jonathan.

On the other half of the draw, Mayo travel to New York on Sunday, 7th April before a potential Connacht semi-final against Roscommon on Sunday, 21st April.

Mayo wing forward Diarmuid O’Connor caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Kevin Dwyer.

Kevin also sat down to get the thoughts of Mayo manager Kevin McStay.

Roscommon defender Conor Hussey will be hoping to reach another Connacht Final. He was also chatting to Kevin.