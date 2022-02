St Killians New Inn won the Connacht PPS Senior C Hurling Title on Saturday afternoon after beating Clarin College Athenry in the Final played in Ballinasloe.

St Killians won the game on a final score of 1-14 to 1-5

Ivan Smyth reports:

After the game, Ivan spoke to the St Killians Manager Andy Lawlor

Man of the Match Tyler Earls receiving the Man of the Match award from Anthony Flaherty