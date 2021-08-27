Connacht Senior and U18 Women’s teams named for Interprovincials

print

The Connacht Women matchday 23 has been named for tomorrow’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship opener with Leinster at The Sportsground.

Kick-off is at 2.45pm with live coverage on TG4 and very limited tickets on sale at connachtrugby.ie.

The Connacht team and replacements are…

1 Julia Bauer – Suttonians RFC

2 Moya Griffin – Tullamore RFC

3 Shannon Heapes – Cooke RFC

4 Aifric O’Brien – Suttonians RFC

5 Fiona Scally – Galwegians RFC

6 Ciara Farrell – Tullamore RFC

7 Meadbh Scally – Blackrock College RFC

8 Kate Feehan – Westport RFC

9 Mary Healy – Galwegians RFC – Captain

10 Nicole Fowley – Galwegians RFC

11 Orla Dixon – Galwegians RFC

12 Shannon Touhey – Suttonians RFC

13 Catherine Martin – Suttonians RFC

14 Ursula Sammon – Westport RFC

15 Nicole Carroll – Suttonians RFC

REPLACEMENTS

16 Emily Gavin – Ballinasloe RFC

17 Hannah Coen – Sligo RFC

18 Elizabeth McNicholas – Galwegians RFC

19 Sinead Rigney – Tullamore RFC

20 Faith Oviawe – Buccaneers RFC

21 Noreen Cassidy – CYM RFC

22 Megan Walsh – Galwegians RFC

23 Rhiann Heery – Corinthians RFC

The Connacht U18 Women’s team has also been named for their Interprovincial opener against Leinster on Sunday.

The Team and replacements are…

1. Joann Curley (Ballinasloe RFC)

2. Katelyn Bourke (Ballina RFC) – Captain

3. Roisin Maher (Creggs RFC)

4. Grainne Hahessy (Claremorris RFC)

5. Mollie Starr (Portumna RFC)

6. Ellie Clarke (Buccaneers RFC)

7. Sarah McCormick (Ballina RFC)

8. Ivana Kiripati (Buccaneers RFC) – Vice Captain

9. Olivia Haverty (Ballinasloe RFC) – Vice Captain

10. Afric Ni Ghibne (Corinthians RFC)

11. Maria Gorham (Connemara RFC)

12. Eabha Ni Donnacha (Corinthians RFC)

13. Cliona O’Sullivan (Sligo RFC)

14. Molly Boote (Connemara RFC)

15. Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC)

REPLACEMENTS

16. Ellen O’Toole (Westport RFC)

17. Rosie Ganley (Claremorris RFC)

18. Aoife Keighery (Ballinasloe RFC)

19. Karly Tierney (Oughterard RFC)

20. Aibidh Ni Mhaille (Corinthians RFC)

21. Amy McWilliams (Ballina RFC)

22. Emma Mitchell (Ballinasloe RFC)

23. Hannah Clarke (Oughterard RFC)