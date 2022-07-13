Connacht Rugby to take to the road in August to #Care4Claire

On the date of August the 13th, A group of cyclists led by Connacht head Coach Andy Friend and Connacht Legend Eric Elwood will undertake a special journey from The Sportsground in Galway to Sligo RFC’s home ground of Hamilton Park in aid of Claire Carpenter who is recovering from a serious illness.

Claire is the partner of Sligo RFC and Connacht Rugby’s Ross Mannion who in recent times was Head Coach of the Connacht Women’s Senior Rugby Team and the money raised will go towards her recovery and the support of their young family.

Shortly after her stroke a GoFundMe page was set up to support Claire and her family. The support they have received has been nothing short of phenomenal, with over €90,000 already donated.



The aim of this charity cycle is to increase that number even further, and give Claire, Ross and their children the help they need and deserve.

John Mulligan sat down with Head of Rugby Development at Connacht Rugby Joe Gorham to talk about the Cycle and how people can donate to this deserving cause.

You can donate to #Care4Claire by clicking on this link that will bring you to the GoFundMe page…https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-Claire-gain-independence-after-a-stroke