Connacht Rugby To Increase Sportsground Capacity To Meet Christmas Ticket Demand

Connacht Rugby have announced that additional temporary terracing is to be installed in the Sportsground to meet the high level of ticket demand for interprovincial clashes against Ulster and Munster over the Christmas and New Year period.

Connacht take on Ulster on Friday December the 28th at 7:35pm and Munster on Saturday 5th of January, also kicking off at 7:35pm.

The additional terracing can increase the total capacity in excess of 8,000 spectators.

Making the announcement, Communications Manager for Connacht Rugby, Brendan Loughnane said: “There is always a high demand for tickets for the interprovincial games and another surge for the Christmas fixtures so when the two events coincide we need to increase capacity to meet that demand. With Clan Stand and Main Stand Tickets already sold out for both fixtures, we are installing additional terracing at the College Road and Bohermore Ends. Tickets for the additional terracing are available to purchase immediately through the ConnachtRugby.ie/Tickets so we advise people to purchase early to secure tickets. This season we also have a special offering for a three match pack which is proving extremely popular as a Christmas gift.”

The announcement of the additional terracing comes a day after Connacht Rugby confirmed they have formally submitted a planning application to Galway City Council for the redevelopment of the Sportsground. The redevelopment will involve a €30m investment in a 12,000 capacity Stadium and High performance Training Centre.