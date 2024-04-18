Galway Bay FM

Connacht Rugby star Ava Ryder looking forward to Energia League final

Westport native and Connacht Rugby star Ava Ryder has been making a name for herself this season as a winger with Dublin side Railway Union who have qualified for the Division 1 A final in the Energia League against UL Bohemians on Sunday week.  Ava was a special guest at the Bank of Ireland announcement on Wednesday of their continued sponsorship of all four provincial sides in Men’s and Women’s Rugby, and she spoke to William Davies about her introduction to the sport and her experience of playing and living with a top club in Dublin…

