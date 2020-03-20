Connacht Rugby Release Club & Community Statement Following Conclusion Of Domestic Season

Connacht Rugby have issued a statement reaffirming the IRFU’s decision to cease all domestic rugby with immediate effect.

There will be no promotion or relegation in the Connacht Rugby Leagues and Connemara have been declared joint Junior Cup champions with Castlebar.

Following yesterday’s statement from the IRFU, Connacht Rugby wishes to reaffirm that the decision to conclude the 2019/20 season applies immediately to all domestic rugby within Connacht Rugby.



As is the case with the Men’s and Women’s Energia All-Ireland Leagues, there will be no promotion or relegation in the respective Connacht Rugby Leagues for 2019/20. All teams will remain in the leagues they are currently in for 2020/21.



In the respective Cup competitions where the two finalists are known, the cups will be shared with the two teams who have reached the final. In particular, this applies to the Connacht Junior Cup.



This also applies to the respective Connacht Schools competitions as there were a number of cups & leagues outstanding.



In total 69 leagues and cups were held across Adult, Schools and Youth Rugby. Of those competitions:

– 25 competitions have been completed with one winner.

– 15 competitions have ended with shared winners, based on the criteria set out by the IRFU Rugby Committee.

– 25 competitions have been declared incomplete.

– 4 competitions are listed as non-competitive.



The final status of each competition is listed below. While Connacht Rugby shares in the deep disappointment of the Club & Schools rugby community that the season was unable to conclude, we are fully supportive of the decision by the IRFU to put the physical welfare of our rugby community above all else.



We would encourage every member of our Clubs & Schools to continue to adhere to the advice of the HSE and the Irish Government in relation to the current COVID-19 outbreak, particularly with regards to social distancing at all ages.



Never before has the sense of community been more important to all of us. Please continue to look out for the vulnerable people within your localities and above, stay safe.

CONNACHT RUGBY COMPETITIONS CONCLUSION 2019/20

ADULT RUGBY

Women’s League – Westport RFC

Women’s Invitational Plate – Westport RFC 2nd XV

Women’s Invitational Bowl – Ballinasloe RFC

Women’s Cup – Incomplete

Senior League – Sligo RFC

Senior Cup – Sligo RFC

Cawley Cup – Creggs RFC

Curley Cup – Ballinasloe RFC & Corrib RFC shared

Ard na Cregg Cup – Incomplete

Junior Cup – Connemara RFC & Castlebar RFC shared

Junior Plate – Tuam RFC & Westport RFC shared

J1A League – Incomplete (Won by Connemara RFC prior to conclusion)

J1B League – Incomplete

J1C League – Incomplete

J2 League – Portumna RFC & Westport RFC 2nd XV shared

SCHOOLS RUGBY

Girls Junior 10s League – Incomplete

Girls Senior 10s League – Incomplete

U14 A League – Incomplete

U14 B League – Athlone CC

U14 C League – Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin

Junior A League – CBS Roscommon

Junior B League – Athlone CC

Junior C League – Gort CS

Senior A League – Sligo Grammar

Senior B League – St. Muredach’s College

Senior C League – Gallen CS

Junior A Cup – CBS Roscommon

Junior B Cup – Athlone CC & Coláiste Éinde shared

Junior C Cup – Enniscrone & Sancta Maria shared

Senior A Cup – Garbally College

Senior B Cup – St. Muredach’s College

Senior C Cup – St. Joseph’s Foxford & Gallen CS shared

YOUTH RUGBY

U14 Girls Div. 1 – Non-competitive

U14 Girls Div. 2 – Non-competitive

U16 Girls Div. 1 – Claremorris RFC

U16 Girls Div. 2 – Corinthians RFC & Westport RFC shared

U18 Girls Div. 1 – Ballinasloe RFC & Connemara RFC shared

U18 Girls Div. 2 – Corinthians RFC & Portumna RFC shared

U13 Boys Div. 1 – Non-competitive

U13 Boys Div. 2 – Non-competitive

U14 Boys Div. 1 – Buccaneers RFC (Black team)

U14 Boys Div. 2 – Ballinasloe RFC

U14 Boys Div. 3 – Gort RFC & NUIG RFC shared

U15 Boys Div. 1 – Sligo RFC

U15 Boys Div. 2 – Ballinasloe RFC

U16 Boys Div. 1 – Creggs RFC & Corinthians RFC shared

U16 Boys Div. 2 – Incomplete

U17 Boys Div. 1 – Ballina RFC

U17 Boys Div. 2 – Corrib RFC

U18.5 Boys Div. 1 – Ballinasloe RFC

U18.5 Boys Div. 2 – Corrib RFC & Westport RFC shared

U14 Girls Cup – Ballinasloe RFC & Creggs RFC shared

U14 Girls Plate – Incomplete

U16 Girls Cup – Ballina RFC & Claremorris RFC shared

U16 Girls Plate – Incomplete

U18 Girls Cup – Incomplete

U18 Girls Plate – Incomplete

U13 Boys Cup – Incomplete

U13 Boys Plate – Incomplete

U14 Boys Cup – Incomplete

U14 Boys Plate – Incomplete

U15 Boys Cup – Incomplete

U15 Boys Plate – Incomplete

U16 Boys Cup – Incomplete

U16 Boys Plate – Incomplete

U17 Boys Cup – Incomplete

U17 Boys Plate – Incomplete

U18.5 Boys Cup – Incomplete

U18.5 Boys Plate – Incomplete