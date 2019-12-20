Connacht Rugby launches Official 2020 Calendar

Connacht Rugby have launched an official 2020 Calendar with all proceeds go directly to the grassroots game.

The calendar brings to life many aspects of Connacht Rugby, featuring a mixture of striking and fun images ranging from Connacht Rugby Summer Camps to the Connacht Women’s Players, as well including several familiar favourites from the Connacht Rugby Professional Team. All photography included is taken by Connacht Rugby’s official partners INPHO Photography.

The official Connacht Rugby calendar will make the ideal stocking filler for all Connacht fans. It is the perfect Connacht Supporters gift. The calendar is priced at just €10 (€13 including p.p.) and will be available to purchase at various points in The Sportsground on Saturday 21st of December during the Connacht v Munster game.

Speaking at the launch of the Official Connacht Rugby 2020 Calendar, Joe Gorham, Head of Domestic Rugby at Connacht Rugby said ‘The funds raised from this initiative will give a huge boost to our young underage teams at a Grassroots level in Connacht. We are looking forward to seeing the calendars on sale during the upcoming Munster game on Saturday December 21st and would like to thank our supporters in advance for their generosity.”

For more information or to get your copy, call 091 561568 or email [email protected]