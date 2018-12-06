Connacht Rugby Launch Official Partnership With Galway Hospice

Connacht Rugby have announced the Galway Hospice as an official charity partner for a two year period up to the end of 2020. The partnership will involve the use of players and staff from Connacht Rugby to promote and increase awareness of fundraising projects undertaken by the Galway Hospice and of the vital contribution they make to the community.

The relationship between the two organisations has developed after a core group of Connacht Rugby players volunteered to spend time with residents in the Renmore campus. The formal relationship will ensure these visits continue to make a meaningful difference to people in receipt of palliative care.

Announcing the Galway Hospice as an official charity partner, CEO of Connacht Rugby Willie Ruane said: “Galway Hospice are delivering a vital service to the community through the provision of palliative care and other services. The organisation requires a significant level of fundraising to deliver services on an annual basis. We are delighted to be able to support those fundraising efforts through the voluntary efforts of players and staff. We are proud of how this relationship has developed from a small group of players spending time with hospice service users to now launching a formal partnership between the two organisations.”

Welcoming the announcement, CEO of Galway Hospice, Mary Nash added: “We are delighted to have been selected as Connacht Rugby’s official charity partner. Connacht Rugby players have been an important part of Galway Hospice for a number of years. The overwhelming impact the Connacht Rugby players have on our patients when they come to visit is heart-warming. We look forward to the players visiting throughout the year and they have become friends of the staff and patients of Galway Hospice.”

Connacht Rugby player Ultan Dillane, one of the key players who initiated the partnership commented: “A few seasons ago a group of my team mates and I visited the hospice and spent time with residents there. We gained a deeper understanding of the type of services the hospice delivers. We also spent a lot of time with people that were not fortunate enough to have regular visits from loved ones for a variety of circumstances. It was a genuinely moving experience and since then other players have visited the site in Renmore and volunteered their time to assist staff. We are delighted to see the launch of an official partnership between Connacht Rugby and the Galway Hospice.