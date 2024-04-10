Connacht Rugby holds press conference ahead of European Challenge Cup Quarter Final

Connacht Rugby has been holding a press conference ahead of Sunday’s European Challenge Cup Quarter Final with Benetton.

The Connacht management team released the latest squad update as part of the press conference.

Jarrad Butler (head) is undergoing GRTP protocols and is unavailable for selection this week.

Shayne Bolton (thigh) and Jack Aungier (neck) are unavailable this week and will be further assessed in the coming days.

Michael McDonald (foot) and Diarmuid Kilgallen (shoulder) both underwent surgery last week. McDonald is targeting a return to selection by late May while Kilgallen will unfortunately miss the rest of the season.

Targeting a return to selection availability for Zebre next week are Sean Jansen (groin) and Oisín Dowling (ankle), while Byron Ralston (ankle) and Mack Hansen (shoulder) are targeting a return for the Dragons game at the end of April.

Santiago Cordero (knee) continues to progress well and is targeting a return in late May.

William Davies was there and he first spoke to Connacht Head Coach Pete Wilkins.

William also spoke to Connacht Hooker Dave Heffernan.