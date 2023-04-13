Connacht Rugby confirms departing players

Connacht Rugby has confirmed the players who will depart the club at the end of the season.

As previously announced, double centurion Kieran Marmion moves to Bristol Bears at the end of the campaign, while Shane Delahunt and Alex Wootton have announced their retirements from pro rugby.

Also leaving the club are Adam Byrne, Leva Fifita, Conor Fitzgerald, Seán Masterson and Ciaran Booth.

Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:

“The eight men have each made their own unique contributions to Connacht Rugby, so I’d like to thank them and wish them every success in the future, wherever their path may take them. I’m sure they’ll get a well-deserved reception when we acknowledge them on the pitch after our final home game against Cardiff on Saturday.

I also want to thank Mossy Lawler and Dewald Senekal who finish up with us at the end of the season, after two years in the Pro coaching team. They’ve both played very important roles in the development of the squad in that time, and to them and their families I wish them every happiness in the future.”