Connacht Rugby Confirm Academy Players For 2020/21

Connacht Rugby have confirmed the 16 players who have so far been named in the Connacht Academy squad for the 2020/21 season.



Eight players will join the Year 1 programme, five of whom are Connacht-born and were part of the Connacht squad that won the U18 Club Interprovincial Championship in 2018.



They are Donnacha Byrne, Hubert Costello, Eoin De Buitléar, Cathal Forde and captain Darragh Murray.



Joining them in Year 1 is prop Charlie Ward, lock Cian Prendergast and back row Ciaran Booth.



Oisín McCormack and Shane Jennings, who also featured in the U18 squad of 2018, move to Year 2 of the Academy along with Declan Adamson.



Year 3 features local boys Colm De Buitléar, who has recovered from a serious achilles injury he sustained last summer, and U20 Grand Slam winner Dylan Tierney-Martin.



They’re joined by Oran McNulty – who started at full-back in all three of this year’s U20 Six Nations games for Ireland – as well as Joshua Dunne and Seán O’Brien.



Further additions may be confirmed in the coming months.



Year 1

Donnacha Byrne

Ciaran Booth

Hubert Costello

Eoin De Buitlear

Cathal Forde

Darragh Murray

Cian Prendergast

Charlie Ward



Year 2

Declan Adamson

Shane Jennings

Oisin McCormack



Year 3

Colm De Buitlear

Joshua Dunne

Oran McNulty

Seán O’Brien

Dylan Tierney-Martin

