26 February 2024

Connacht Rugby Club and Community Results

Senior A Schools Cup:Colaiste Iognaid 58 – 10 Colaiste Einde Round 5;Marist College 22 – 15 Garbally College ;St Josephs College 0 – 20 Sligo Grammar ;

Senior B Schools Cup:Pres Athenry 5 – 19 Colaiste Bhaile Chlair Round 2;

Senior C Schools Cup:Gort CS 10 – 7 St Jarlaths College Round 1;Athlone CC 0 – 9 Gort CS Round 2;St Jarlaths College 28 – 17 Athlone CC Round 3;St Geralds Castlebar 20 – 0 Sancta Maria College Round 1;Clarin College Athenry 0 – 29 Rice College Round 2;Calasanctius Oranmore 10 – 5 Colaiste na Coiribe Round 3;

Junior A Schools Cup:CBS Roscommon 7 – 12 Summerhill ;Garbally College 7 – 35 Marist College ;

Junior B Schools Cup:St Muredachs College 29 – 26 Colaiste Einde Round 2;St Jarlaths College 15 – 13 Athlone CC Round 5;

Junior C Schools Cup:St Pauls Oughterard 17 – 29 Clifden CS Round 2;Colaiste Chiaran 12 – 7 Carrick CS Round 2;Colaiste na Coiribe 7 – 38 Marist College Round 2;

U14 Boys Schools A League:Sligo Grammar 42 – 19 Garbally College Round 7;

BOI Connacht Senior Women’s League:University of Galway 0 – 65 Tuam/Oughterard League Final;

BOI J1C League:Carrick on Shannon 24 – 21 Creggs 2nd ;

BOI U14 Girls Cup:Ballinrobe 13 – 60 Westport ;Buccaneers 36 – 24 Corinthians ;Creggs 70 – 5 Loughrea ;

BOI Junior Plate:Ballina 2nd 3 – 50 Westport Quarter-Final 3;

BOI U18 Girls Cup:Ballina 36 – 12 Claremorris Round 1;Ballinrobe 28 – 32 Buccaneers Round 1;Gort/Monivea 49 – 0 Castlebar Round 1;

BOI U14 Boys Cup:Carrick on Shannon 36 – 17 Gort ;Galwegians 55 – 5 Loughrea ;

BOI U15 Boys Cup:Corrib 0 – 45 Westport Round 1;Buccaneers 25 – 28 Ballinrobe Round 1;Sligo 20 – 7 Creggs Round 1;Carrick on Shannon 62 – 8 Gort ;Galway Bay/ Galwegians 7 – 31 Ballina Round 1;

BOI U16 Boys Cup:Monivea 12 – 24 Sligo Round 2;Ballinasloe 14 – 17 Galway Bay Round 2;Gort 7 – 29 Ballina Round 2;Corinthians 19 – 15 Westport Round 2;

BOI U17 Boys Cup:Creggs 36 – 32 Galwegians Round 1 Confirmed;Loughrea 10 – 29 Corinthians Round 1;Sligo 36 – 10 Monivea Round 1;Corrib 8 – 34 Carrick on Shannon Round 1;

BOI U18.5 Boys Cup:Sligo 29 – 12 Westport Round 1;Buccaneers 45 – 5 Tuam/Dunmore Round 1;

BOI J2B:University of Galway 2nd 26 – 22 Westport 2nd ;

U14 Girls Schools League:Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 7 – 34 Dunmore CS Round 3;

BOI Junior Cup:Castlebar 19 – 8 Ballinrobe Quarter-Final 2;Ballinasloe 15 – 22 Buccaneers 2nd Quarter-Final 3;Connemara 28 – 18 Creggs Quarter-Final 4;Dunmore 19 – 7 University of Galway Quarter-Final 1;

Senior Girls Schools League:Mercy College Sligo 19 – 17 Sligo Grammar ;

Connacht vs Scarlets (United Rugby Championship Preview with Pete Wilkins)

Connacht’s Shayne Bolton will miss the BKT United Rugby Championship clash with Scarlets on Saturday (2nd March 2024) as he’s following HIA protocols....

Galway are beaten in Allianz National Football League - Commentary and Reaction

Galway’s Senior Footballers are now second from bottom in Division One following their 3-10 to 1-11 loss to the league leaders. Here is the comment...

Comfortable win for Galway's Senior Hurlers - Commentary and Reaction

The Galway Senior Hurlers are back up to third in Division 1B of the Allianz National Hurling League following a comfortable 2-35 to 1-13 win over Antrim ...

Connacht FA Cup and Shield Results

Connacht FA Cup Round Three Maree/Oranmore A 2-1 Dunmore Town Connacht FA Cup Round Four Conn Rangers 1-2 Athenry A Ballaghaderreen FC 3-3 Ballyheane FC A...