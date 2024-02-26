26 February 2024
Connacht Rugby Club and Community Results
Senior A Schools Cup:Colaiste Iognaid 58 – 10 Colaiste Einde Round 5; Marist College 22 – 15 Garbally College ; St Josephs College 0 – 20 Sligo Grammar ;
Senior B Schools Cup:Pres Athenry 5 – 19 Colaiste Bhaile Chlair Round 2;
Senior C Schools Cup:Gort CS 10 – 7 St Jarlaths College Round 1; Athlone CC 0 – 9 Gort CS Round 2; St Jarlaths College 28 – 17 Athlone CC Round 3; St Geralds Castlebar 20 – 0 Sancta Maria College Round 1; Clarin College Athenry 0 – 29 Rice College Round 2; Calasanctius Oranmore 10 – 5 Colaiste na Coiribe Round 3;
Junior A Schools Cup:CBS Roscommon 7 – 12 Summerhill ; Garbally College 7 – 35 Marist College ;
Junior B Schools Cup:St Muredachs College 29 – 26 Colaiste Einde Round 2; St Jarlaths College 15 – 13 Athlone CC Round 5;
Junior C Schools Cup:St Pauls Oughterard 17 – 29 Clifden CS Round 2; Colaiste Chiaran 12 – 7 Carrick CS Round 2; Colaiste na Coiribe 7 – 38 Marist College Round 2;
U14 Boys Schools A League:Sligo Grammar 42 – 19 Garbally College Round 7;
BOI Connacht Senior Women’s League:University of Galway 0 – 65 Tuam/Oughterard League Final;
BOI J1C League:Carrick on Shannon 24 – 21 Creggs 2nd ;
BOI U14 Girls Cup:Ballinrobe 13 – 60 Westport ; Buccaneers 36 – 24 Corinthians ; Creggs 70 – 5 Loughrea ;
BOI Junior Plate:Ballina 2nd 3 – 50 Westport Quarter-Final 3;
BOI U18 Girls Cup:Ballina 36 – 12 Claremorris Round 1; Ballinrobe 28 – 32 Buccaneers Round 1; Gort/Monivea 49 – 0 Castlebar Round 1;
BOI U14 Boys Cup:Carrick on Shannon 36 – 17 Gort ; Galwegians 55 – 5 Loughrea ;
BOI U15 Boys Cup:Corrib 0 – 45 Westport Round 1; Buccaneers 25 – 28 Ballinrobe Round 1; Sligo 20 – 7 Creggs Round 1; Carrick on Shannon 62 – 8 Gort ; Galway Bay/ Galwegians 7 – 31 Ballina Round 1;
BOI U16 Boys Cup:Monivea 12 – 24 Sligo Round 2; Ballinasloe 14 – 17 Galway Bay Round 2; Gort 7 – 29 Ballina Round 2; Corinthians 19 – 15 Westport Round 2;
BOI U17 Boys Cup:Creggs 36 – 32 Galwegians Round 1 Confirmed; Loughrea 10 – 29 Corinthians Round 1; Sligo 36 – 10 Monivea Round 1; Corrib 8 – 34 Carrick on Shannon Round 1;
BOI U18.5 Boys Cup:Sligo 29 – 12 Westport Round 1; Buccaneers 45 – 5 Tuam/Dunmore Round 1;
BOI J2B:University of Galway 2nd 26 – 22 Westport 2nd ;
U14 Girls Schools League:Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 7 – 34 Dunmore CS Round 3;
BOI Junior Cup:Castlebar 19 – 8 Ballinrobe Quarter-Final 2; Ballinasloe 15 – 22 Buccaneers 2nd Quarter-Final 3; Connemara 28 – 18 Creggs Quarter-Final 4; Dunmore 19 – 7 University of Galway Quarter-Final 1;
Senior Girls Schools League:Mercy College Sligo 19 – 17 Sligo Grammar ;