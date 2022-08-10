Connacht Rugby Care4Claire Cycle this Saturday

The Connacht Rugby Care4Claire Cycle takes place this Saturday the 13th of August.

The 218km cycle from The Sportsground to Sligo RFC will involve both Connacht staff members and club volunteers, all with the aim of raising much-needed funds in aid of Sligo native Claire Carpenter.

35-year old Sligo native Claire suffered a stroke at her home in Coolaney.

Claire is now thankfully on the road to recovery, however significant funds need to be raised to allow her to continue her rehabilitation in Dun Laoghaire, and eventually lead an independent life at home.



Claire’s partner Ross Mannion is a Rugby Participation Officer with Connacht Rugby and was Head Coach of the Connacht Women’s team in 2021.



They have three children, Luke (14), Anna (10) and Zach (7).



About the Cycle



The cycle will begin at The Sportsground in Galway in the early hours of Saturday 13th August and will finish at Sligo RFC. The route will take in all five counties with stops in Ballinrobe Co. Mayo, Ballyhaunis Co. Mayo, Frenchpark Co. Roscommon, Carrick-on-Shannon Co. Leitrim, and finally Ross and Claire’s home in Coolaney Co. Sligo, before the final stretch to Sligo RFC.



Taking part in the cycle will be representatives from clubs around Connacht, as well as a number of Connacht Rugby staff members including Andy Friend and Eric Elwood.

Andy spoke to John Mulligan as the clock ticked ever closer to the Cycle on Saturday.

