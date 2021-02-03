Connacht Rugby & Bank Of Ireland Launch For The Love Of The Club Fundraiser

print

Connacht Rugby and Bank of Ireland are pleased to announce the launch of For The Love of the Club fundraising initiative this coming St Patrick’s Day, March 17th, and will last for one week until March 24th.

For the Love of the Club is a virtual 5K or 10K fundraising walk or run where participants can register to www.myrunresults.com. The entry fee is €10 and all of the money raised will go to the Connacht club of choice of any of the runners or walkers. If you have no direct link to a club your money will go into a central account and be redistributed to all our great clubs within Connacht.

We welcome all to participate, from keen runners to casual walkers. It’s all about getting reconnected and active again and whether you’re at home in Carrick On Shannon or in your home from home in Melbourne, Boston, Toronto or Singapore you can be part of your club and the Connacht Rugby community again in these challenging times.

Connacht Rugby’s head of rugby development, Joe Gorham, says that the fundraiser could provide a much needed financial boost to the clubs, especially in the current climate of restrictions.

“Clubs are the backbone of our Rugby community in Connacht,” he said.

“The pandemic has made it increasingly difficult for clubs to access funding streams and through this event Club & Community are delighted to contribute in a small way to assisting our Clubs in these difficult times. Collaboration at its best”.

Bank of Ireland, Connacht Rugby’s community partner, will provide €5,000 worth of Rhino Rugby equipment to the club that goes the extra mile.

Interested parties can sign up for the Love of The Club virtual run/walk by clicking on the following link: https://www.myrunresults.com/events/for_the_love_of_the_club/4052/details

Connacht Rugby asks all participants to adhere to complete their walk or run within the current government guidelines and their mandated 5K zone and to not gather in large groups in public areas and instead partake individually.

A 70 cent administration charge will be applied to all entrants’ €10 entry fees