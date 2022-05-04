Connacht Rugby Awards to be held on Friday 13th May

The Connacht Rugby Awards will take place on Friday the 13th of May at the Clayton Hotel in Galway City.

The night will look back at the season in Connacht and they will crown the achievements of clubs, players, coaches and more across all levels of rugby in the province.

The event begins with a drinks reception at 7pm followed by a Gala dinner and fourteen awards will be presented on the night.

They are:

Connacht Rugby U18 Player of the Year

Connacht Rugby Women’s U18 Player of the Year

Connacht Rugby U19 Player of the Year

Connacht Rugby Academy Player of the Year

Connacht Rugby Referee of the Year

Connacht Rugby Coach of the Year

Connacht Rugby Women’s Club Player of the Year

Connacht Rugby Junior Club Player of the Year

Connacht Rugby Senior Club Player of the Year

Connacht Rugby Club of the Year

Fans player of the year

Lifetime Contribution to Connacht Rugby

Connacht Rugby Women’s Player of the Year

Connacht Rugby Players’ Player of the Year

Live music will then be provided by Gossip Band followed by a DJ ’til late. During the night award goers will get the opportunity to mingle with the players and nominees to celebrate another busy season for Connacht Rugby on and off the pitch.

For ticket information please contact Trish Walsh on [email protected]