Connacht Rugby Awards nominees revealed

Connacht Rugby can confirm the full list of nominees for Saturday’s 2022/23 Connacht Rugby Awards, presented by G-P (Globalization Partners).



There are 16 awards in all, ranging from underage to Professional level across male and female categories. Full details on the night can be found at connachtrugby.ie/awards, and the winners as they happen will be announced across Connacht social media channels.



Under 18 Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Sound To Light

Cian Brady (Monivea RFC/Colásite an Eachréidh)

Tomás Farthing (Corinthians RFC/Colásite Creg Mhuire)

Gerard Murtagh (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School)



Under 18 Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by RDJ

Hannah Clarke (Tuam RFC/Oughterard RFC/St. Paul’s Oughterard)

Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam RFC/Oughterard RFC/Schoil Bhríde Mercy, Tuam)

Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Tuam RFC/Oughterard RFC/Corinthians RFC/Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin)



Under 19 Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Grant Thornton

Cody Farrell (Galwegians RFC/St. Paul’s Oughterard)

Max Flynn (Corinthians RFC/CC Roscrea)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Colásite Iognáid)



Academy Player of the Year, sponsored by Total Health

Fiachna Barrett

Eoin de Buitléar

Hugh Gavin



Referee of the Year, sponsored by Connacht Hospitality Group

Kevin Bolger

Stephen Gregory

Shane Tuohy



Coach of the Year, sponsored by Deloitte

Tony Dolan (Creggs RFC)

Mick Harding (Corinthians RFC)

Eddie Walsh (Westport RFC)



Women’s Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Health West

Noreen Coyle (Westport RFC)

Camille Lassalle (Galwegians RFC)

Karly Tierney (Tuam RFC/Oughterard RFC)



Junior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Laya

Eoghan Coyle (Creggs RFC)

Brian Diffley (Creggs RFC)

Fintan Crawley (Ballyhaunis RFC)



Senior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Aerogen

Mark Boyle (Corinthians RFC)

Billy McVann (Ballina RFC)

Danny Qualter (Buccaneers RFC)



Club of the Year, sponsored by Bank of Ireland

Corrib RFC

Creggs RFC

Sligo RFC



Connacht Rugby Unsung Hero, sponsored by Keystone Lintels

To be announced on the night



Try of the Year, sponsored by Western Postform

To be announced on the night



Fans’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Murty Rabbits

Finlay Bealham

Caolin Blade

Tom Farrell

Niall Murray

John Porch



Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by G-P

To be announced on the night



Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys

To be announced on the night



Lifetime Contribution to Connacht Rugby, sponsored by Oliver Carty Meats

To be announced on the night