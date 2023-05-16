Connacht Rugby Awards nominees revealed

|Connacht Rugby can confirm the full list of nominees for Saturday’s 2022/23 Connacht Rugby Awards, presented by G-P (Globalization Partners).
There are 16 awards in all, ranging from underage to Professional level across male and female categories. Full details on the night can be found at connachtrugby.ie/awards, and the winners as they happen will be announced across Connacht social media channels.
Under 18 Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Sound To Light
Cian Brady (Monivea RFC/Colásite an Eachréidh)
Tomás Farthing (Corinthians RFC/Colásite Creg Mhuire)
Gerard Murtagh (Carrick on Shannon RFC/Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar School)
Under 18 Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by RDJ
Hannah Clarke (Tuam RFC/Oughterard RFC/St. Paul’s Oughterard)
Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam RFC/Oughterard RFC/Schoil Bhríde Mercy, Tuam)
Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Tuam RFC/Oughterard RFC/Corinthians RFC/Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin)
Under 19 Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Grant Thornton
Cody Farrell (Galwegians RFC/St. Paul’s Oughterard)
Max Flynn (Corinthians RFC/CC Roscrea)
Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Colásite Iognáid)
Academy Player of the Year, sponsored by Total Health
Fiachna Barrett
Eoin de Buitléar
Hugh Gavin
Referee of the Year, sponsored by Connacht Hospitality Group
Kevin Bolger
Stephen Gregory
Shane Tuohy
Coach of the Year, sponsored by Deloitte
Tony Dolan (Creggs RFC)
Mick Harding (Corinthians RFC)
Eddie Walsh (Westport RFC)
Women’s Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Health West
Noreen Coyle (Westport RFC)
Camille Lassalle (Galwegians RFC)
Karly Tierney (Tuam RFC/Oughterard RFC)
Junior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Laya
Eoghan Coyle (Creggs RFC)
Brian Diffley (Creggs RFC)
Fintan Crawley (Ballyhaunis RFC)
Senior Club Player of the Year, sponsored by Aerogen
Mark Boyle (Corinthians RFC)
Billy McVann (Ballina RFC)
Danny Qualter (Buccaneers RFC)
Club of the Year, sponsored by Bank of Ireland
Corrib RFC
Creggs RFC
Sligo RFC
Connacht Rugby Unsung Hero, sponsored by Keystone Lintels
To be announced on the night
Try of the Year, sponsored by Western Postform
To be announced on the night
Fans’ Player of the Year, sponsored by Murty Rabbits
Finlay Bealham
Caolin Blade
Tom Farrell
Niall Murray
John Porch
Women’s Player of the Year, sponsored by G-P
To be announced on the night
Men’s Player of the Year, sponsored by Genesys
To be announced on the night
Lifetime Contribution to Connacht Rugby, sponsored by Oliver Carty Meats
To be announced on the night