Connacht Rugby Announces Player Ambassador Programme

Last night also saw the launch of the player ambassador programme which will see two players linked with every club in the province for the rest of the season.

Connacht Player Eoghan Masterson explained to William Davies what the ambassador programme is about.

The list of the players and their clubs are as follows…

An Gaeltacht – Colby Fainga and Colm de Buitlear

Ballina – Dave Heffernan and Nyi Adelokun

Ballinasloe – Bundee Aki and Peter Claffey

Ballinrobe – Cian Kelleher and Matthew Burke

Ballyhaunis – Tom Farrell and Gavin Thornbury

Buccaneers – Jack Carty and Jonny Murphy

Carrick on Shannon – Tom McCartney and Kyle Godwin

Castlebar – Robin Copeland and Mark Balaski

Claremorris – Paul Boyle and Conor McKeon

Connemara – Tiernan O’Halloran and Quinn Roux

Corinthians – Ultan Dillane and Eoin Griffin

Corrib – James Connolly and Tom Daly

Creggs – Denis Buckley and James Mitchell

Dunmore – Dominic Robertson McCoy and Finlay Bealham

Galway Bay – Conor Carey and Joe Maksymiw

Galwegians – Sean O’Brien and Conor Fitzgerald

Gort – Jarrad Butler and James Cannon

Loughrea – Kieran Marmion and Luke Carty

Monivea – Caolin Blade and Peter McCabe

OLBC – Darragh Leader and Kieran Joyce

Oughterard – Matt Healy and Conor Kenny

Portumna – Shane Delahunt and Sean O’Brien

Tuam – David Horowitz and Cian Huxford

NUIG – Craig Ronaldson and Eoin McKeon

Sligo – Conan O’Donnell and Cillian Gallagher

Westport – Peter Robb and Eoghan Masterson