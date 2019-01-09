Connacht Rugby Announces Player Ambassador Programme
Written by Sport GBFM on 9 January 2019
Last night also saw the launch of the player ambassador programme which will see two players linked with every club in the province for the rest of the season.
Connacht Player Eoghan Masterson explained to William Davies what the ambassador programme is about.
The list of the players and their clubs are as follows…
An Gaeltacht – Colby Fainga and Colm de Buitlear
Ballina – Dave Heffernan and Nyi Adelokun
Ballinasloe – Bundee Aki and Peter Claffey
Ballinrobe – Cian Kelleher and Matthew Burke
Ballyhaunis – Tom Farrell and Gavin Thornbury
Buccaneers – Jack Carty and Jonny Murphy
Carrick on Shannon – Tom McCartney and Kyle Godwin
Castlebar – Robin Copeland and Mark Balaski
Claremorris – Paul Boyle and Conor McKeon
Connemara – Tiernan O’Halloran and Quinn Roux
Corinthians – Ultan Dillane and Eoin Griffin
Corrib – James Connolly and Tom Daly
Creggs – Denis Buckley and James Mitchell
Dunmore – Dominic Robertson McCoy and Finlay Bealham
Galway Bay – Conor Carey and Joe Maksymiw
Galwegians – Sean O’Brien and Conor Fitzgerald
Gort – Jarrad Butler and James Cannon
Loughrea – Kieran Marmion and Luke Carty
Monivea – Caolin Blade and Peter McCabe
OLBC – Darragh Leader and Kieran Joyce
Oughterard – Matt Healy and Conor Kenny
Portumna – Shane Delahunt and Sean O’Brien
Tuam – David Horowitz and Cian Huxford
NUIG – Craig Ronaldson and Eoin McKeon
Sligo – Conan O’Donnell and Cillian Gallagher
Westport – Peter Robb and Eoghan Masterson