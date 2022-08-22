Connacht Rugby announces a number of changes to the coaching structure at the province

Connacht Rugby have announced a number of structural changes to the Professional coaching team ahead of the start of the new season.

Andy Friend, who has served as Head Coach since 2018, has moved to a new position of ‘Director of Rugby’ with overall responsibility for the rugby programme across our professional setup.

As part of this restructure Peter Wilkins assumes the role of Head Coach for the season, more closely reflecting his responsibilities in leading on-field preparation of the team as well as primary responsibility for defence.

The rest of the coaching team will consist of Colm Tucker who moves to a new role of Scrum & Contact Coach, Mossy Lawler takes over as Attack & Skills Coach, and Forwards Coach Dewald Senekal who has responsibility for Lineout and Maul.



CONNACHT PRO COACHING TEAM 2022/23

Andy Friend – Director of Rugby

Peter Wilkins – Head Coach

Dewald Senekal – Forwards (Lineout and Maul)

Colm Tucker – Scrum & Contact

Mossy Lawler – Attack & Skills