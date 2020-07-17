Connacht Rugby Announce Three-year Catering Partnership With Tribe Hospitality Group

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce a three-year partnership with Tribe Hospitality Group who will become Official Catering Partners.



The partnership will see Tribe Hospitality deliver individual hot meals to all pro and academy squad members three times a week, working in conjunction with the Connacht Rugby Head of Nutrition and other coaches to provide their nutritional needs across the training week. They will also provide all pre-match and post-match hospitality services on match day.



Tribe Hospitality Group are better known by their popular cafes across Galway city including, Ground & Co in Salthill, Baby Ground & Co in Knocknacarra, Mr Waffle in Newcastle, Delight Café on Renmore Avenue and Kingfisher, NUIG and also SAOL Café, NUIG. All shops have now reopened for takeaway and sit-in, with the exception of Delight NUIG and SAOL Café which will reopen at a further date.



Brian Mahony, Head of Commercial & Marketing at Connacht Rugby says:



“We are thrilled to be teaming up with Tribe Hospitality Group as our Official Catering Partner for the next three years. Tribe are a fast-growing employer based in the West of Ireland with locations that have proved to be very popular with our players and staff members. It’s a very challenging time for many businesses and we’re looking forward to giving Tribe Hospitality Group the platform to further grow their business and engage with our large passionate fanbase.”



Kevin Nugent, Owner of Tribe Hospitality Group added:



“We are incredibly excited to announce this news and become partners with Connacht Rugby for the next three years. The last number of months has been challenging for everyone, but it is great to be able to deliver a positive story. I left the Sportsground 10 years ago this August as restaurant manager to begin my own journey in hospitality setting up Mr Waffle, so it is an incredible feeling to return as Official Catering Partner. The partnership with Connacht has allowed us to employ two more staff again. We are looking forward to delivering the food each week and supporting the lads in the Sportsground soon!”



For full information about Tribe Hospitality Group see their website www.tribehospitality.ie.

