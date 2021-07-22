Connacht Rugby announce Summer talent programme partnership with GMIT

print

Connacht Rugby in conjunction with Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology are delighted to announce a Summer Talent Programme as part of a new agreement between the two organisations.



Under the new partnership, Connacht’s Summer Player Talent programme has begun at the sports facilities on the GMIT Galway campus, Dublin Road, Galway. The Summer Talent Programme is a 10-week programme which acts as a Training Camp for the Connacht Rugby Under 19s Boys and U18 Boys and Girls squads. The Connacht Women’s team will also be availing of the facilities, as all four squads prepare for the 2021 Interprovincial Series which kick off in August.



The GMIT logo will continue to feature on the front of shirt for the U19 and U18 Boys & Girls squads, demonstrating the commitment and ambition of both organisations to support and develop young talent across the West of Ireland both on and off the field.



GMIT students have enjoyed a history of sport at playing and academic level. GMIT launched a range of sports science programmes in 2016, recently adding a new Masters in Sport and Clinical Biomechanics to complement their existing degrees in Sport and Exercise Science, and in Public Health Nutrition, and their Masters in Strength and Conditioning.



Connacht Rugby’s Head of Rugby Development Joe Gorham says:



“We have been thrilled to partner up with GMIT for this year’s Summer Talent Programme. These training camps are instrumental in the development of our next generation of players, and we are very fortunate to have a campus like GMIT on our doorsteps to help them succeed. We look forward to continue working with GMIT into the future.”



GMIT President Dr Orla Flynn says:



“We are delighted to welcome these talented young players to our Galway campus this summer, and to give them first-hand experience of what GMIT has to offer as they prepare for third level education. Sport is central to our activities in GMIT, and we are proud to be partnering with Connacht Rugby for this summer camp in addition to the various education and research activities we are working on together.”