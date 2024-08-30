Connacht Rugby Announce Senior Men, Women and U18 Women’s teams for games tomorrow

Connacht have named their match day squads for games tomorrow at Senior Men, Women and U18 Women’s level.

Pete Wilkins has named a 30 man squad for their pre season friendly with Sale at Dexcom Stadium.

The starting XV is captained by Joe Joyce and includes new signing Piers O’Conor at full-back, the returning Josh Murphy in the back row, while Matthew Devine and Hugh Gavin start at scrum-half and the wing respectively after moving up to Professional contracts this summer.

A further 15 players are named on the bench and are all expected to see game time.

Connacht Women’s Head Coach Emer O’Dowd has also named her squad for their 3rd/4th place playoff with Ulster tomorrow at Kingspan Stadium.

Edel McMahon starts in the back row and Hannah Clarke starts on the wing while Orla Fenton and Emily Foley are brought onto the bench.

The Connacht U18 Women, unbeaten so far in the interprovincial series, have also named their team for tomorrow’s game with Leinster.

The team will be captained by Meabh Flannery of Corinthians.

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY SQUAD VS SALE SHARKS

Saturday 31st August, 13:30 @ Dexcom Stadium

15. Piers O’Conor

14. Shayne Bolton

13. Byron Ralston

12. Cathal Forde

11. Hugh Gavin

10. Jack Carty

9. Matthew Devine

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dyan Tierney-Martin

3. Sam Illo

4. Joe Joyce (C)

5. Darragh Murray

6. Josh Murphy

7. Conor Oliver

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements from:

Denis Buckley

Temi Lasisi

Adam McBurney

Jack Aungier

Fiachna Barrett *

Niall Murray

Oisin Dowling

David O’Connor

Oisin McCormack

Paul Boyle

Ben Murphy

Colm Reilly

John Devine *

David Hawkshaw

Daniel Hawkshaw *

*denotes Academy player

CONNACHT WOMEN MATCHDAY 23 VS ULSTER WOMEN

Kinspan Stadium, Saturday 31 August @ 14:00

15. Meabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC)

14. Ava Ryder (Railway Union RFC) (Vice-Captain)

13. Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC)

12. Sarah Purcell (Creggs RFC)

11. Hannah Clarke (Tuam Oughterard RFC/Galwegians RFC)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC) (Co-Captain)

9. Grainne Moran (Ballina RFC)

1. Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

2. Lily Brady (UL Bohemians RFC)

3. Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC)

4. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC)

5. Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians RFC)

6. Beibhinn Gleeson (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs)

8. Shannon Touhey (Tullamore RFC) (Co-Captain)

16. Stacy Hanley (Galwegians RFC)

17. Ellen Connolly (Galwegians RFC)

18. Roisin Maher (Galwegians RFC)

19. Poppy Garvey (Sligo Rugby)

20. Orla Fenton (Galwegians RFC)

21. May Goulding (Saracens)

22. Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (UL Bohemians RFC)

23. Emily Foley (Ballina RFC)

CONNACHT U18 WOMEN MATCHDAY 23 VS LEINSTER U18 WOMEN

Energia Park, Saturday 31 August @ 1:00

15. Kate Gallagher (Ballina RFC)

14. Emily Duffy (Ballina RFC)

13. Esther Olanrewaju (Balinasloe RFC)

12. Grace Kelly (Claremorris RFC)

11. Aoibh Morrow (Connemara RFC)

10. Meabh Flannery (Corinthians RFC) Captain

9. Katie McNamara (Loughrea RFC)

1. Ciara Corrigan (Creggs RFC)

2. Amy O’Toole (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

3. Louise Seoighe (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

4. Juno Hayes (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

5. Isabelle Quinn (Creggs RFC)

6. Kaitlin O’Malley (Corrib RFC)

7. Danni Turley (Ballinasloe RFC)

8. Evie Kennedy (Balina RFC)

16. Uillin Eilian (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

17. Grace Kellett (Westport RFC)

18. Katie Griffin (Loughrea RFC)

19. Ruby Jennings (Claremorris RFC)

20. Anna McDermott (Ballinasloe RFC)

21. Ailbhe Gannon (Tuam/Oughterard RFC)

22. Roisin O’Sullivan (Balinasloe RFC)

23. Mia White (Creggs RFC)