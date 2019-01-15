Current track
Connacht Rugby announce new signing

Written by on 15 January 2019

Connacht Rugby have announced the signing of 29 year old prop Paddy McAllister from English Premiership side Gloucester. McAllister joined Gloucester from Aurillac in France having previously made 44 appearances for his native Ulster. He has played for Ireland at Schools, U19 & U20 level.

Announcing the signing, Connacht Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy said: “We are delighted to announce that Paddy McAllister will be joining Connacht at the beginning of next season. Paddy is a powerful scrummager and strong ball carrier. He is a player that I have been impressed with and I think he will be a good addition to our squad next season.”

Commenting on the move to Connacht, Paddy McAllister said; “I am delighted to sign for Connacht and hugely looking forward to joining the squad next season. There is no doubt that Connacht are a team on the rise. There is huge excitement surrounding Connacht at the moment both on and off the field and I hope to contribute to that from next season. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the players, staff and supporters of Gloucester for their support during my time with the club and for my family for their continued support.”

