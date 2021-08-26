Connacht Rugby announce Academy Contracts for new season

print

The Connacht Rugby Academy Squad for 2021/22 can be confirmed.



Included are the six indigenous Connacht players who represented Ireland in the U20 Six Nations squad this summer, as well as new Year 1 recruits Will Reilly and Josh O’Connor.



Connacht Rugby Academy Manager Eric Elwood says:



“We are really pleased with the talent we have in the Academy squad this season. Six players gained huge experience on the international scene over the summer which is a testament to their development the past few years. This was Connacht’s highest ever representation at this level which speaks volumes of their quality.



The lack of club & schools rugby last season has proved a challenge for us all, but with our U18s and U19s competing in the Interpro Series, more players both in and out of our Academy will gain vital playing time and given an opportunity to impress.



There’s been plenty of changes behind the scenes with new staff and structures to help support our Pathway players, so we’re really excited by what can be achieved in the years ahead.”



CONNACHT RUGBY ACADEMY SQUAD 2021/22



Declan ADAMSON – Hooker

Ciaran BOOTH – Back Row

Donnacha BYRNE – Back Row

Eoin DE BUITLÉAR – Hooker

Cathal FORDE – Out-Half/Centre

Shane JENNINGS – Centre

Diarmuid KILGALLEN – Back Three

Oisin MCCORMACK – Back Row

Darragh MURRAY – Lock

Josh O’CONNOR– Back Three

Will REILLY – Scrum-Half

Charlie WARD – Prop