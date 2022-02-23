Connacht Rugby and Genesys announce sponsorship extension

Connacht Rugby is pleased to announce our partnership with Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, is extended for two years, linking the organisations through to 2025.



The prime sponsorship includes Genesys branding featured on all Connacht Rugby apparel, as well as matchday shirts and the club’s full retail range.



Genesys will also remain the Principal Partner of the Connacht Women’s team for this extended period. Genesys became the first Title Partner of the Connacht Women in 2020, providing significant support for the growth of the women’s game in Connacht at all levels.



“The values Connacht Rugby display of inclusion and community reflect Genesys’ own deep passion for a healthy lifestyle and sense of community,” said Joe Smyth, senior vice president of Research & Development, Digital and AI at Genesys. “Our roots are firmly established in the West of Ireland thanks to the blossoming tech talent in the region and investments in organisations such as Connacht Rugby who possess the expertise to build strong communities.”



“Genesys is an organisation with huge ambition. They have made a real impact in our community over the years, through their investment in the West of Ireland and the resultant jobs they have created”, said Willie Ruane, CEO of Connacht Rugby. “We’re thrilled to continue our thriving partnership, which continues to present a fantastic opportunity to connect the local community and the wider global rugby audience.”



Following the acquisition of Galway-based AI startup Altocloud in 2018, Genesys has grown its team from 22 staff in Ireland to over 300 as of January 2022. Genesys intends to continue this momentum by hiring more than 100 employees this year, which is a positive reflection of the growing pool of talent available in the West of Ireland. The partnership with Connacht Rugby has been instrumental in helping Genesys establish its brand across Ireland. It also demonstrates Genesys’ ongoing commitment to making investments and creating new jobs in the province.



About Genesys



Every year, Genesys orchestrates more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a ServiceSM, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

