Connacht Rugby and BLK Sport Launch ‘Home’ Jersey 2021/22

Connacht Rugby in partnership with BLK Sport, have revealed their new ‘Home’ jersey as part of their kit launch for the 2021/22 season. The jersey is made with BLK’s Tricool Exotek fabric throughout the main body, together with Lycra panelling. Tricool Exotek has been created exclusively for BLK to enhance athlete performance, whilst at the same time allowing for maximum player maneuverability.

The design of the new ‘Home’ jersey features the formation of interlocking triangles across the body, the shape of which represents Connacht Rugby’s values of Ambition, Belief and Community. The jersey also features BLK’s unique silicon gel logo application and new BLK collar detail. The jersey will be worn when Connacht Rugby compete in the newly formed United Rugby Championship this coming year.



Commenting on the unveiling of the new jerseys, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby Philip Patterson said:

“We are really excited about the launch of our ‘Home’ kit for the 2021/22 season. At Connacht Rugby, our values are extremely important to us and so to be able to incorporate a shape in the jersey design which reflects and represents our values of Ambition, Belief and Community, makes it very special. The team at BLK have done a great job in bring this to life in such an eye-catching way, meaning that every time a player or fan pulls on a jersey, they really will be sharing in the ‘Connacht Way’”

Commenting on the new Connacht Rugby Home jersey, Bruce Wood, Head of Brand Ireland at BLK Sport, said: “We are delighted to be launching the new Connacht rugby ‘Home’ kit featuring BLK’s latest on field developments. We have worked hard with Connacht management to deliver a range both the players and fans will be excited about. We look forward to seeing the players take to the field in the new United Rugby Championship”.

The full Connacht Rugby range for the 2021/22 season is exclusively available for pre-order from Official Retail Partners Intersport Elverys @ Elverys.ie from Friday 30th July at 9.00am and will be in store from Friday 6th August.