Connacht Rugby And BLK Sport Launch Away & European Jersey 2019/20

Connacht Rugby in partnership with BLK Sport have revealed their new Away and European jerseys for the 2019/20 season at an exclusive Season Ticket Member event at Elverys Intersport, Galway Retail Park.

The new jerseys are made in BLK’s new 2019 template, featuring an updated collar and sleeve detail with BLK’s exclusive Exotek fabric throughout the main body. Exotek was created exclusively by BLK to enhance athlete performance, while maximising player manoeuvrability.

The new Away jersey features total diagonal lines and the new Connacht Eagle proudly across the chest and torso, finished with striking fluro green trim and collar detail. The jersey also features a unique silicon gel logo application and fluro green Connacht branding on the lower back.

The new European jersey features navy diagonal lines and a fluro green mist across the chest and torso, finished with striking fluro green trim and collar detail. The jersey also features a unique silicon gel logo application and fluro green Connacht branding on the lower back.

Commenting on the unveiling of the new jersey, Head of Commercial and Marketing at Connacht Rugby Brian Mahony said: “We are delighted to be launching our European and away jersey ahead of an exciting season of Champions Cup and PRO14 rugby. We have some huge games coming up in the Sportsground, as we compete with the top teams in Europe in both competitions. Our kit partners BLK have yet again come up with world class designs and technical products for our new range. I have no doubt they will be worn with massive pride by players and supporters alike”.

Commenting on the new Connacht Rugby European jersey, Bruce Wood, Head of Brand Ireland at BLK Sport, said: “Working closely with Connacht management, we wanted to make a strong statement with Connacht preparing for their return to the Champions Cup, we believe that these the new Away & European kits will delight the fans & players alike”.

Commenting on the unveiling of the new Connacht Rugby European jersey, Anne-Marie Hanly, Senior Marketing Manager at Intersport Elverys said: “Intersport Elverys are delighted to add the new Connacht Rugby European and Away jerseys to the 2019/20 range. Having Elverys.ie on the front of the jerseys this season will bring our offering to a whole new audience, as Connacht Rugby take on the best in Europe once again”

The team will wear the new away kit when they line out against Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets on the 28th September. The European jersey will get its first outing when Connacht face Montpellier at The Sportsground, Sunday 28th November. Tickets are available from www.connachtrugby.ie/tickets. The full Connacht range is exclusively available at Intersport Elverys and online at from Thursday 19th September at 10am.