Galway Bay FM

12 December 2023

~1 minutes read

Connacht relishing chance to salvage Champions Cup hopes at Saracens

Share story:
Connacht relishing chance to salvage Champions Cup hopes at Saracens

After a humbling 41-5 defeat at home to Bordeaux/Begles last Friday night, Connacht travel to Saracens in North London this Saturday afternoon (1 pm) with survival in the Investec Champions Cup at stake. Head Coach Pete Wilkins refuted any suggestion from our reporter William Davies that the Connacht players showed stopped competing and switched off…

William also spoke to Connacht players Sean Jansen and John Porch ahead of the Saracens match on Saturday…

 

Share story:

Galway United sign Garry Buckley from Sligo Rovers

Galway United have announced that Garry Buckley has signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season. The 30-year-old defender joins United aft...

Sarsfields vs Dicksboro (All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie Final Preview from Both Camps)

Sarsfields stand just one hour away from achieving an AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie championship three-in-a-row this Sunday (17th December) when the...

Galway man giving Irish lads a chance in the NFL

Two prominent inter-county football goalkeepers will be given the chance to earn a professional American Football contract in the new year when they atten...

Guinness to sponsor Women's Six Nations

Six Nations Rugby and Guinness have announced a new long-term partnership that will see the women’s Championship renamed the Guinness Women’s Six Nati...