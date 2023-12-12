Connacht relishing chance to salvage Champions Cup hopes at Saracens

After a humbling 41-5 defeat at home to Bordeaux/Begles last Friday night, Connacht travel to Saracens in North London this Saturday afternoon (1 pm) with survival in the Investec Champions Cup at stake. Head Coach Pete Wilkins refuted any suggestion from our reporter William Davies that the Connacht players showed stopped competing and switched off…

William also spoke to Connacht players Sean Jansen and John Porch ahead of the Saracens match on Saturday…