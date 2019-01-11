Connacht Pro team hold second Community visit of the season in Gort RFC

Over 450 National School children arrived in Gort RFC for the Connacht Pro team yesterday. National schools in Gort and the surrounding area took part in the rugby blitz, where they got an opportunity of a lifetime to play games, get autographs and take selfies with the entire Connacht team. This was the squad’s second club visit of the season after attending the Connacht Rugby Summer Camp in Ballina RFC last July.
