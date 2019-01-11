Current track
Title
Artist

Connacht Pro team hold second Community visit of the season in Gort RFC

Written by on 11 January 2019

Over 450 National School children arrived in Gort RFC for the Connacht Pro team yesterday. National schools in Gort and the surrounding area took part in the rugby blitz, where they got an opportunity of a lifetime to play games, get autographs and take selfies with the entire Connacht team. This was the squad’s second club visit of the season after attending the Connacht Rugby Summer Camp in Ballina RFC last July.

 

Connacht Rugby today visited Gort RFC for a National School Blitz that was attended by 450 children. Pictured are Members of Connacht with children who attended the blitz. ©INPHO/James Crombie

 

Connacht Rugby today visited Gort RFC for a National School Blitz that was attended by 450 children. Pictured is Bundee Aki with children who attended the blitz.
©INPHO/James Crombie

 

Connacht Rugby today visited Gort RFC for a National School Blitz that was attended by 450 children. Pictured is BDenis Buckley, Tom McCartney and Kieran Marmion with children who attended the blitz. ©INPHO/James Crombie

 

Connacht Rugby today visited Gort RFC for a National School Blitz that was attended by 450 children. Pictured are Members of Connacht with children who attended the blitz. ©INPHO/James Crombie

print
Author

Sport GBFM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Galway soccer legend Stephen O’Donnell retires from playing

11 January 2019

0 0

Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals take centre stage in Cork this weekend

10 January 2019

0 0

Galaxy of stars heading for Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown early next month

10 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Public consultation meeting about future of Mountbellew walled garden

Thumbnail
Previous post

City parade to commemorate the First Dáil

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend