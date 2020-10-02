Connacht Preparing For The Start Of The Guinness Pro14

Tomorrow afternoon at 5.15, Connacht take to the Sportsground for the first time since last March when they take on Glasgow Warriors in the opening game of the new Pro14 Season. For Connacht this will be an opportunity to get the season off to a winning start but Glasgow will be coming to Galway with the same idea and a cracking game is in store.

The Connacht team was named this afternoon (Friday) and is an experienced side led by Jarrad Butler who will captain the side for the third consecutive season.

William Davies spoke to Nigel Carolan following the Captains Run this morning.

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend also spoke to William as part of the Connacht Press Conference on Tuesday afternoon